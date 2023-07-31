On Monday, July 31 at 6:00 AM ET, Nigeria (4 points) and Ireland (0 points) match up for each side's final match in Group B at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The moneyline odds for Nigeria to win this game are +120, with the draw at +234 and Ireland at +218. An over/under of 2.5 goals has been set for this match.

Bet on the result of Nigeria vs. Ireland at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Nigeria vs. Ireland Game Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Suncorp Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 Nigeria Moneyline: +120

+120 Ireland Moneyline: +218

Nigeria vs. Ireland World Cup Betting Insights

These teams average two goals per match combined, 0.5 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams score a combined 2.5 goals per game, equal to this game's total.

Nigeria has not been a moneyline favorite yet this tournament.

Nigeria has not played a game this tournament with moneyline odds of +120 or shorter.

Ireland has been an underdog twice so far this tournament, and went 0-0-2 in those games.

Ireland has played as an underdog of +218 or more once this tournament and lost that game.

Nigeria World Cup Stats

In two matches for Nigeria in Women's World Cup, Asisat Oshoala has scored one goal without an assist.

In Women's World Cup (two matches), Osinachi Ohale has netted one goal for Nigeria.

In two matches in Women's World Cup, Uchenna Kanu has netted one goal for Nigeria with no assists.

Ireland World Cup Stats

Katie McCabe has scored one goal for Ireland in Women's World Cup (two games).

Take your pick for Nigeria vs. Ireland on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Nigeria vs. Ireland Recent Performance

Nigeria went 0-1-7 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -11. This year, its record is 4-1-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (+5 goal differential).

Nigeria picked up a win on July 27 against Australia by a final score of 3-2. The victorious Nigeria took 17 fewer shots in the game, 10 compared to Australia's 27.

Ohale, Oshoala and Kanu combined to score the three goals for their club in the match against .

In 2022, Ireland was 1-0-0 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +4. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 1-1-5 (-7 goal differential).

In its most recent game, Ireland was taken down by Canada 2-1 on July 26. Canada outshot Ireland 16 to 13.

McCabe had the only goal for Ireland on three shots.

Nigeria Roster

Name Age Number Club Tochukwu Oluehi 36 1 - Ashleigh Plumptre 25 2 - Osinachi Ohale 31 3 - Glory Ogbonna 24 4 - Onome Ebi 40 5 - Ifeoma Onumonu 29 6 - Toni Payne 28 7 - Asisat Oshoala 28 8 - Desire Oparanozie 29 9 - Christy Ucheibe 22 10 - Gift Monday 21 11 - Uchenna Kanu 26 12 - Deborah Abiodun 19 13 - Oluwatosin Demehin 21 14 - Rasheedat Ajibade 23 15 - Chiamaka Nnadozie 22 16 - Francisca Ordega 29 17 - Halimatu Ayinde 28 18 - Onyi Echegini 22 19 - Rofiat Imuran 19 20 - Esther Okoronkwo 26 21 - Michelle Alozie 26 22 - Yewande Balogun 39 23 -

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Ireland Roster

Name Age Number Club Courtney Brosnan 27 1 Everton FC (England) Claire O'Riordan 28 2 Celtic LFC (Scotland) Chloe Mustaki 28 3 Bristol City WFC (England) Louise Quinn 33 4 Birmingham City WFC (England) Niamh Fahey 35 5 Liverpool LFC (England) Megan Connolly 26 6 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Diane Caldwell 34 7 Reading FC Women (England) Ruesha Littlejohn 33 8 Aston Villa WFC (England) Amber Barrett 27 9 FFC Turbine Potsdam (Germany) Denise O'Sullivan 29 10 North Carolina Courage (United States) Katie McCabe 27 11 Arsenal WFC (England) Lily Agg 29 12 London City Lionesses (England) Aine O'Gorman 34 13 Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) Heather Payne 23 14 Florida State University (United States) Lucy Quinn 29 15 Birmingham City WFC (England) Grace Moloney 30 16 Reading FC Women (England) Sinead Farrelly 33 17 Gotham FC (United States) Kyra Carusa 27 18 London City Lionesses (England) Abbie Larkin 18 19 Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) Marissa Sheva 26 20 Washington Spirit (United States) Ciara Grant 30 21 Heart of Midlothian WFC (Scotland) Isibeal Atkinson 22 22 - Megan Walsh 28 23 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.