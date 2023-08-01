On Tuesday, Adolis Garcia (hitting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

TV Channel: BSSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 102 hits, batting .259 this season with 47 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 67th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Garcia enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .238 with one homer.

Garcia has had a hit in 66 of 103 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 24 times (23.3%).

Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's homered in 22 of them (21.4%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven in a run in 45 games this year (43.7%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 51 games this year (49.5%), including 18 multi-run games (17.5%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 50 .287 AVG .231 .363 OBP .300 .590 SLG .422 27 XBH 20 16 HR 9 48 RBI 36 50/20 K/BB 62/21 2 SB 5

