The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.415 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .272 with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Jung has picked up a hit in 74 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.

In 17 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.5%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 34.0% of his games this season, Jung has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 43 games this year, with multiple runs 19 times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .267 AVG .276 .340 OBP .304 .455 SLG .502 18 XBH 26 9 HR 11 31 RBI 30 66/19 K/BB 63/8 0 SB 1

