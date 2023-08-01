Leody Taveras, with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .278.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 88th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

Taveras is batting .238 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has homered in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 91), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (30.8%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (14.3%).

He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year (36 of 91), with two or more runs 11 times (12.1%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 48 .279 AVG .277 .319 OBP .323 .481 SLG .412 15 XBH 16 8 HR 3 26 RBI 23 37/8 K/BB 37/13 6 SB 5

