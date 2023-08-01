Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After batting .241 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Jesse Scholtens) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .252 with six doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- In 23 of 36 games this season (63.9%) Garver has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (19.4%).
- In 11.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this season (30.6%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.239
|AVG
|.271
|.299
|OBP
|.397
|.423
|SLG
|.438
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|26/6
|K/BB
|12/10
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens (1-3) makes the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up only one hit.
