Travis Jankowski -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, on August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .305 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 24 walks.

Jankowski has recorded a hit in 37 of 57 games this season (64.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.8%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .322 AVG .286 .421 OBP .362 .411 SLG .369 6 XBH 6 1 HR 0 15 RBI 7 10/14 K/BB 19/10 11 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings