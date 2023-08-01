Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Travis Jankowski -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, on August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .305 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 24 walks.
- Jankowski has recorded a hit in 37 of 57 games this season (64.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.8%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.322
|AVG
|.286
|.421
|OBP
|.362
|.411
|SLG
|.369
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|7
|10/14
|K/BB
|19/10
|11
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Scholtens (1-3) starts for the White Sox, his third this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering one hit.
