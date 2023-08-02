On Wednesday, Robbie Grossman (.192 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, six walks and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .225 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 42 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (9.5%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (28.4%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (12.2%).

He has scored in 40.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.8%.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .231 AVG .220 .304 OBP .309 .359 SLG .379 9 XBH 12 3 HR 4 20 RBI 15 33/14 K/BB 36/16 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings