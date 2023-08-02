Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .301 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 25 walks.
- Jankowski has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (37 of 58), with at least two hits 13 times (22.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 58 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.315
|AVG
|.286
|.418
|OBP
|.362
|.402
|SLG
|.369
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|7
|10/15
|K/BB
|19/10
|11
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 143 strikeouts through 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.15), 50th in WHIP (1.341), and seventh in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.