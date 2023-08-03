Josh Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on August 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the White Sox.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .217 with four doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in 21 of 51 games this year (41.2%), including four multi-hit games (7.8%).
  • He has homered in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 17 of 51 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 23
.170 AVG .254
.323 OBP .375
.245 SLG .433
2 XBH 6
1 HR 3
2 RBI 5
19/9 K/BB 20/8
0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.50 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .182 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.