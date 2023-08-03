Leody Taveras -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on August 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the White Sox.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .274.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 58 of 93 games this year (62.4%), including 26 multi-hit games (28.0%).

In 10.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has had an RBI in 28 games this year (30.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (39.8%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .272 AVG .277 .310 OBP .323 .469 SLG .412 16 XBH 16 8 HR 3 26 RBI 23 38/8 K/BB 37/13 6 SB 5

