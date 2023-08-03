Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on August 3 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .454, fueled by 45 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Semien has gotten at least one hit in 74.1% of his games this season (80 of 108), with multiple hits 36 times (33.3%).
- In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 42.6% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 63 times this season (58.3%), including 15 games with multiple runs (13.9%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|52
|.285
|AVG
|.271
|.349
|OBP
|.343
|.465
|SLG
|.443
|24
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|38
|26/24
|K/BB
|40/23
|5
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (1-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.
