Max Scherzer takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Thursday against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in MLB action with 149 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas' .460 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Rangers' .273 batting average leads the majors.

Texas has the No. 1 offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (622 total runs).

The Rangers have a league-leading .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 mark in the majors.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Texas' 4.17 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.236).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Scherzer (9-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.

In his most recent time out -- while pitching for the New York Mets -- the right-hander threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals on Friday, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Scherzer is trying to collect his 10th quality start of the year in this game.

Scherzer will try to build on a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Dane Dunning Joe Musgrove 7/29/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Martín Pérez Yu Darvish 7/30/2023 Padres L 5-3 Away Cody Bradford Blake Snell 8/1/2023 White Sox W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Jesse Scholtens 8/2/2023 White Sox W 11-1 Home Dane Dunning Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox - Home Max Scherzer Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins - Home Jordan Montgomery Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins - Home Martín Pérez Edward Cabrera 8/6/2023 Marlins - Home Jon Gray Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics - Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics - Away Max Scherzer Hogan Harris

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.