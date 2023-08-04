The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 59th in slugging.

In 82 of 108 games this year (75.9%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this year (42 of 108), with more than one RBI 13 times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 47.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.9%.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 52 .302 AVG .268 .390 OBP .373 .505 SLG .390 24 XBH 18 9 HR 3 37 RBI 21 54/30 K/BB 49/34 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings