Oddsmakers have set player props for Marcus Semien, Luis Arraez and others when the Texas Rangers host the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Montgomery Stats

The Rangers' Jordan Montgomery (6-9) will make his 22nd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 21 starts this season.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.42), 35th in WHIP (1.248), and 45th in K/9 (8.0).

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 3 4 at Cubs Jul. 23 6.0 6 7 5 4 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 6.0 6 1 1 5 2 at White Sox Jul. 7 4.1 3 1 1 5 1 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 6.2 2 1 0 6 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Montgomery's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 126 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .279/.347/.460 so far this year.

Semien hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 2 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 1 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Padres Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 105 hits with 22 doubles, 26 home runs, 43 walks and 86 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .261/.335/.509 slash line so far this year.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .273 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 2 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Padres Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 25 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 51 RBI (153 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .377/.423/.470 so far this year.

Arraez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .304 with a double and a walk.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 94 hits with 19 doubles, 26 home runs, 48 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .242/.330/.491 on the year.

Soler has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .220 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.