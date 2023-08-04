The Texas Rangers (63-46) and Miami Marlins (58-52) square off on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will call on Jordan Montgomery (6-9) against the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (8-5).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (6-9, 3.42 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.38 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (6-9) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came with the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, a 3.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.248 in 21 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Montgomery has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank 24th in MLB with 450 runs scored this season. They have a .264 batting average this campaign with 100 home runs (26th in the league).

The Marlins have gone 6-for-22 with a triple and an RBI in six innings this season against the left-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (8-5) takes the mound first for the Marlins in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.38, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.

Luzardo heads into this game with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Luzardo will look to collect his 18th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 22 outings this season.

The 25-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 16th, 1.184 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.