Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Friday, Robbie Grossman (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple and five walks) and the Texas Rangers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .224 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Grossman has gotten a hit in 42 of 75 games this season (56.0%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (14.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 75), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has driven home a run in 21 games this year (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 40.0% of his games this year (30 of 75), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.229
|AVG
|.220
|.301
|OBP
|.309
|.356
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|15
|33/14
|K/BB
|36/16
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 16th, 1.184 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.