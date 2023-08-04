Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (10-15) go up against Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (15-11) on Friday, August 4, 2023 at College Park Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on ION.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Wings vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Wings are 14-11-0 ATS this season.

The Sky have compiled a 12-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Chicago has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year.

The Wings and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 11 out of 25 times this season.

A total of 11 Sky games this season have hit the over.

