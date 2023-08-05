With a spot in the 2023 Women's World Cup quarterfinals at stake, Japan and Norway meet at 4:00 AM ET on Saturday, August 5. Japan enter the match on the back of finishing second in Group C, while Norway was the runner-up in Group A.

The moneyline odds for Japan to advance are -128. The odds for Norway to do so are +378. This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals. The under is currently -159, and the over is +120.

Japan vs. Norway Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:00 AM ET

4:00 AM ET Location: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Venue: Westpac Stadium

Westpac Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 Japan Moneyline: -128

-128 Norway Moneyline: +378

Japan vs. Norway World Cup Betting Insights

These teams score 5.7 goals per game combined, 3.2 more than this match's total.

Combined, these teams allow 0.3 goals per game, 2.2 fewer than this match's over/under.

Japan has been listed as a moneyline favorite only two other times so far this tournament, and went 2-0-0 in those games.

Japan has played as a moneyline favorite of -128 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.

Norway has not played a game this tournament as an underdog.

Norway has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +378 odds on them winning this game.

Japan World Cup Stats

Japan, in Women's World Cup, has gotten four goals and one assist from Hinata Miyazawa.

Mina Tanaka has recorded two goals and three assists in three games for Japan in Women's World Cup.

In Japan's action in Women's World Cup, Jun Endo has one goal and two assists in three matches.

Riko Ueki has contributed to Japan's cause with two goals and one assist in Women's World Cup (three matches).

Norway World Cup Stats

Sophie Roman Haug has scored three goals for Norway in Women's World Cup (three games).

In Women's World Cup, Guro Reiten has one goal (in three matches) and one assist.

In Women's World Cup play, Caroline Graham Hansen has one goal (but zero assists).

In Women's World Cup, Vilde Boe Risa has one assist (but zero goals).

Japan vs. Norway Recent Performance

Japan went 4-2-3 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +3. This year, its record is 6-0-3 against fellow World Cup squads (+17 goal differential).

Japan met Spain in its last match and earned a win by a final score of 4-0. It won despite being outshot by two in the match, nine to seven.

Norway was 4-1-5 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 12 goals and conceding 20. This year, its record is 1-3-3 against fellow World Cup squads (11 goals scored, 10 allowed).

On July 30 in its most recent action, Norway recorded a 6-0 win over the Philippines, while registering 24 more shots than the Philippines.

Japan Roster

Name Age Number Club Ayaka Yamashita 27 1 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Risa Shimizu 27 2 West Ham United FC Women (England) Moeka Minami 24 3 AS Roma (Italy) Saki Kumagai 32 4 AS Roma (Italy) Shiori Miyake 27 5 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Hina Sugita 26 6 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Hinata Miyazawa 23 7 Mynavi Sendai Ladies (Japan) Hikaru Naomoto 29 8 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Riko Ueki 24 9 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Fuka Nagano 24 10 Liverpool LFC (England) Mina Tanaka 29 11 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Hana Takahashi 23 12 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Jun Endo 23 13 Angel City FC (United States) Yui Hasegawa 26 14 Manchester City WFC (England) Aoba Fujino 19 15 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Honoka Hayashi 25 16 West Ham United FC Women (England) Kiko Seike 26 17 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Momoko Tanaka 23 18 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Miyabi Moriya 26 19 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Maika Hamano 19 20 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Chika Hirao 26 21 Albirex Niigata (Japan) Remina Chiba 24 22 JEF United Ichihara Chiba (Japan) Rion Ishikawa 20 23 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Norway Roster

Name Age Number Club Cecilie Fiskerstrand 27 1 Lillestrom SK Kvinner (Norway) Anja Sonstevold 31 2 Inter Milano (Italy) Sara Horte 22 3 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Tuva Hansen 26 4 Bayern Munich (Germany) Guro Bergsvand 29 5 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Maren Mjelde 33 6 Chelsea FC (England) Ingrid Syrstad Engen 25 7 FC Barcelona (Spain) Vilde Boe Risa 28 8 Manchester United WFC (England) Karina Saevik 27 9 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Caroline Graham Hansen 28 10 - Guro Reiten 29 11 Chelsea FC (England) Guro Pettersen 31 12 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Thea Bjelde 23 13 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Ada Hegerberg 28 14 Olympique Lyon (France) Amalie Eikeland 27 15 Reading FC Women (England) Mathilde Harviken 21 16 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Julie Blakstad 21 17 Manchester City WFC (England) Frida Maanum 24 18 Arsenal WFC (England) Marit Bratberg Lund 25 19 SK Brann (Norway) Emilie Haavi 31 20 AS Roma (Italy) Anna Josendal 22 21 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Sophie Roman Haug 24 22 AS Roma (Italy) Aurora Mikalsen 27 23 SK Brann (Norway)

