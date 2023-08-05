Player props can be found for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Justin Turner, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (8-7) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

He has 12 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 14th, 1.197 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Jul. 30 6.0 6 1 1 6 2 at Dodgers Jul. 24 5.0 5 2 2 3 4 vs. Padres Jul. 19 6.0 4 2 2 9 4 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 14 5.1 7 1 1 4 1 at White Sox Jul. 6 7.0 1 0 0 6 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 22 doubles, 18 home runs, 44 walks and 69 RBI (111 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashed .266/.343/.448 on the season.

Guerrero has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 2 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 31 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Whit Merrifield Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Merrifield Stats

Whit Merrifield has 114 hits with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashed .300/.346/.429 on the season.

Merrifield has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two home runs and two RBI.

Merrifield Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Turner Stats

Turner has 112 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .286/.356/.481 on the season.

Turner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Giants Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 103 hits with 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 37 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .260/.330/.508 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Aug. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

