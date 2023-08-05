The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starter George Soriano and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Marlins Starter: George Soriano

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 64th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

In 75.2% of his games this year (82 of 109), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (27.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 109), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 51 times this season (46.8%), including 15 games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 52 .296 AVG .268 .384 OBP .373 .495 SLG .390 24 XBH 18 9 HR 3 37 RBI 21 57/30 K/BB 49/34 0 SB 0

