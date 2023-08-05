How to Watch the Rangers vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to get the better of George Soriano, the Miami Marlins' starter, on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 154 total home runs.
- Texas' .462 slugging percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Rangers' .273 batting average leads the majors.
- Texas has the top offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (633 total runs).
- The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in MLB.
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Texas has a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.232).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (6-5) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 108 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, July 25 against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Gray has eight quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season entering this matchup.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Padres
|L 5-3
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Blake Snell
|8/1/2023
|White Sox
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/2/2023
|White Sox
|W 11-1
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Dylan Cease
|8/3/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Touki Toussaint
|8/4/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|George Soriano
|8/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Hogan Harris
|8/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|JP Sears
|8/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Ross Stripling
