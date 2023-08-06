As of December 31 the Dallas Cowboys' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +1500, rank them sixth in the league.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, nine Cowboys games hit the over.

Dallas averaged 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the . Defensively, it ranked 12th, surrendering 330.2 yards per contest.

The Cowboys collected eight wins at home last season and four on the road.

When the underdog in the game, Dallas was 3-2. When favored, the Cowboys went 8-3.

The Cowboys were 4-2 in the NFC East and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In addition, Pollard had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

In 12 games, Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and accumulated 182 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In 13 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

On defense last year, Micah Parsons helped set the tone with 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +1000 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3500 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

