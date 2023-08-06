Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .649 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Marlins.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .462, fueled by 48 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 50th in slugging.
- Semien enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .389 with two homers.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- He has homered in 17 games this season (15.3%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 48 games this season (43.2%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 59.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (14.4%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|52
|.286
|AVG
|.271
|.354
|OBP
|.343
|.479
|SLG
|.443
|27
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|38
|28/27
|K/BB
|40/23
|5
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara (4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw eight scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 41st, 1.214 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 54th.
