In a Sunday MLB schedule that features plenty of exciting matchups, the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs is a game to catch.

You can find info on live coverage of today's MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cleveland Guardians (54-57) take on the Chicago White Sox (44-68)

The White Sox will hit the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)

José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 30 HR, 61 RBI)

CLE Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -139 +118 9

The New York Yankees (58-53) play host to the Houston Astros (63-49)

The Astros will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.266 AVG, 17 HR, 46 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.266 AVG, 17 HR, 46 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.297 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI)

NYY Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -113 -106 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (60-51) play the Kansas City Royals (36-76)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.295 AVG, 11 HR, 71 RBI)

Alec Bohm (.295 AVG, 11 HR, 71 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 67 RBI)

PHI Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -210 +175 9.5

The Baltimore Orioles (69-42) play the New York Mets (50-60)

The Mets hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 14 HR, 52 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 14 HR, 52 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.240 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)

BAL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -174 +148 9

The Boston Red Sox (57-53) host the Toronto Blue Jays (62-50)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)

BOS Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -152 +130 10

The Cincinnati Reds (59-54) take on the Washington Nationals (48-63)

The Nationals will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 17 HR, 62 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 17 HR, 62 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.288 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI)

CIN Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -161 +137 11

The Detroit Tigers (49-61) host the Tampa Bay Rays (67-46)

The Rays will hit the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.224 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.224 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.269 AVG, 14 HR, 52 RBI)

TB Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -197 +165 8

The Minnesota Twins (58-54) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-55)

The Diamondbacks will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.221 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.221 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.277 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)

ARI Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -151 +128 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (60-52) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-61)

The Pirates will hit the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.290 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.290 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 13 HR, 51 RBI)

MIL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -205 +172 8

The St. Louis Cardinals (49-63) take on the Colorado Rockies (43-67)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.282 AVG, 23 HR, 79 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.282 AVG, 23 HR, 79 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.263 AVG, 19 HR, 58 RBI)

STL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -199 +165 9.5

The Chicago Cubs (57-54) take on the Atlanta Braves (70-38)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.276 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.276 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.341 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)

ATL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -121 +101 8.5

The Texas Rangers (65-46) play the Miami Marlins (58-54)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.279 AVG, 17 HR, 70 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.279 AVG, 17 HR, 70 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.376 AVG, 3 HR, 52 RBI)

TEX Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -135 +114 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (31-80) play the San Francisco Giants (61-50)

The Giants will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.259 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.259 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.265 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)

SF Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -200 +167 8

The Los Angeles Angels (56-56) host the Seattle Mariners (59-52)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 40 HR, 82 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 40 HR, 82 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.255 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI)

LAA Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -115 -105 9.5

The San Diego Padres (55-56) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46)

The Dodgers will take to the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.279 AVG, 24 HR, 72 RBI)

Juan Soto (.279 AVG, 24 HR, 72 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.339 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI)

LAD Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -124 +104 9.5

