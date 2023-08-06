The Texas Rangers (65-46) and the Miami Marlins (58-54) will go head to head on Sunday, August 6 at Globe Life Field, with Andrew Heaney getting the nod for the Rangers and Sandy Alcantara toeing the rubber for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:35 PM ET.

The Marlins are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rangers (-135). The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (8-6, 4.36 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (4-9, 4.27 ERA)

Rangers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 44 out of the 71 games, or 62%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 34-20 (63%).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (43.6%) in those contests.

The Marlins have a mark of 13-20 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Adolis García 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+260)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL West -134 - 1st

