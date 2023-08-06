Wings vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 6
The Chicago Sky (11-15) will lean on Kahleah Copper (eighth in WNBA, 19.1 points per game) to help them beat Arike Ogunbowale (fourth in league, 21.4) and the Dallas Wings (15-12) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at College Park Center, at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSWX.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Sky matchup.
Wings vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSWX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-8.5)
|165
|-470
|+360
|BetMGM
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-450
|+350
|PointsBet
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-425
|+300
|Tipico
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-425
|+310
Wings vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Wings have compiled a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sky have put together a 13-12-0 record against the spread this year.
- Dallas has been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Chicago is 5-0 ATS this year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, 12 out of the Wings' 26 games have hit the over.
- A total of 12 Sky games this season have hit the over.
