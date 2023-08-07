Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.297 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .348 with 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 81.4% of his 70 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (25.7%), homering in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35 games this season (50.0%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (21.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 35 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|27
|.370
|AVG
|.316
|.437
|OBP
|.368
|.721
|SLG
|.535
|32
|XBH
|15
|13
|HR
|5
|39
|RBI
|25
|30/21
|K/BB
|25/10
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.83).
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.52 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up one hit.
- In 25 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.52, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
