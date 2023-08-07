Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Monday, Leody Taveras (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 21 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .275.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 61 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Taveras has driven home a run in 29 games this season (29.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 40.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.273
|AVG
|.277
|.312
|OBP
|.323
|.466
|SLG
|.412
|18
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|23
|44/9
|K/BB
|37/13
|6
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.83 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.52 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.52, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
