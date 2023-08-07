On Monday, Mitch Garver (.647 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has six doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .270.

Garver will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers during his last games.

Garver has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 41), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has driven home a run in 14 games this season (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 15 .270 AVG .271 .330 OBP .397 .483 SLG .438 9 XBH 4 5 HR 2 15 RBI 9 33/8 K/BB 12/10 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings