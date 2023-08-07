Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics match up with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Monday at 9:40 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +180 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for this game.

Rangers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -225 +180 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers failed to cover.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 45 of the 72 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (62.5%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Texas has gone 9-2 (81.8%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rangers a 69.2% chance to win.

Texas has combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times this season for a 55-49-7 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have collected an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 72.7% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-20 26-26 30-16 36-29 47-34 19-11

