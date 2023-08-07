Dane Dunning aims for his 10th victory of the campaign when the Texas Rangers (66-46) visit the Oakland Athletics (32-80) on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Rangers will look to Dunning (9-4) versus the Athletics and Ken Waldichuk (2-7).

Rangers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (9-4, 3.22 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (2-7, 6.52 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers will send Dunning (9-4) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 3.22, a 2.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.142.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ken Waldichuk

Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.52 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing only one hit.

In 25 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.52, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.

Waldichuk has one quality start this year.

Waldichuk enters the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 25 appearances this season.

Ken Waldichuk vs. Rangers

He will face off against a Rangers squad that is hitting .272 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .465 (second in the league) with 161 total home runs (fifth in MLB action).

In five innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Waldichuk has a 5.4 ERA and a 2.4 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .350.

