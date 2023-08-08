Ezequiel Duran -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 17 walks.

In 54 of 89 games this year (60.7%) Duran has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).

He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 28.1% of his games this season, Duran has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 38 .310 AVG .243 .363 OBP .280 .570 SLG .378 19 XBH 13 11 HR 3 26 RBI 13 47/13 K/BB 43/4 1 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings