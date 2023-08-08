The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .284 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Garver is batting .474 with one homer during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

In 29 of 42 games this year (69.0%) Garver has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 42 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 16 .270 AVG .308 .330 OBP .419 .483 SLG .500 9 XBH 6 5 HR 2 15 RBI 11 33/8 K/BB 13/10 0 SB 0

