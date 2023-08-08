Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Athletics.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .374 this season while batting .280 with 64 walks and 71 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 84 of 112 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (39.3%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (13.4%).
- He has scored in 46.4% of his games this season (52 of 112), with two or more runs 15 times (13.4%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|53
|.298
|AVG
|.262
|.382
|OBP
|.366
|.511
|SLG
|.381
|27
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|3
|41
|RBI
|21
|60/30
|K/BB
|50/34
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.82).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (2-8) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 3.99 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.99), seventh in WHIP (1.068), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).
