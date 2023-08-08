The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .374 this season while batting .280 with 64 walks and 71 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 84 of 112 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (39.3%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (13.4%).

He has scored in 46.4% of his games this season (52 of 112), with two or more runs 15 times (13.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 53 .298 AVG .262 .382 OBP .366 .511 SLG .381 27 XBH 18 10 HR 3 41 RBI 21 60/30 K/BB 50/34 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings