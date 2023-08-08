The Oakland Athletics and Zack Gelof take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers, on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 161 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in MLB with a .464 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have an MLB-best .272 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (653 total, 5.8 per game).

The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

Texas has a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.233).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Scherzer (10-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season.

His last appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Scherzer is looking for his third straight quality start.

Scherzer is aiming for his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Max Scherzer Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins W 6-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins W 9-8 Home Jon Gray George Soriano 8/6/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics - Away Max Scherzer JP Sears 8/9/2023 Athletics - Away Jordan Montgomery JP Sears 8/11/2023 Giants - Away Jon Gray Ross Stripling 8/12/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants - Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels - Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval

