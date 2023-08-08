The Dallas Wings (15-13) will lean on Arike Ogunbowale (fourth in WNBA, 21.1 points per game) when they square off against A'ja Wilson (fifth in league, 20.4) and the Las Vegas Aces (24-3) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at College Park Center. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and BSSWX.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Aces matchup.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX

CBS Sports Network and BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have covered 14 times in 26 games with a spread this season.

The Wings have won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 12-10 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.

Dallas has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

A total of 15 out of the Aces' 26 games this season have hit the over.

The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 27 times this season.

