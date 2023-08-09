Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Esteury Ruiz and others are available when the Texas Rangers visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday (first pitch at 3:37 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Montgomery Stats

The Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (7-9) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Montgomery has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 19th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Aug. 4 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 3 4 at Cubs Jul. 23 6.0 6 7 5 4 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 6.0 6 1 1 5 2 at White Sox Jul. 7 4.1 3 1 1 5 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 52 walks and 72 RBI (132 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .280/.351/.465 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has recorded 111 hits with 24 doubles, 29 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .264/.342/.527 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 5 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 3-for-3 2 2 2 10 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has put up 88 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with 44 stolen bases.

He has a .255/.306/.325 slash line so far this year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Tigers Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1

