The Houston Astros versus the Baltimore Orioles is one of many strong options on today's MLB schedule.

Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the info provided below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Pittsburgh Pirates (51-63) face the Atlanta Braves (72-40)

The Braves will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.266 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.266 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.341 AVG, 26 HR, 69 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -208 +173 10

The Baltimore Orioles (70-44) take on the Houston Astros (66-49)

The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 15 HR, 55 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 15 HR, 55 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.296 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI)

HOU Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -118 -102 9.5

The Detroit Tigers (51-63) take on the Minnesota Twins (60-56)

The Twins will hit the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 17 HR, 61 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 17 HR, 61 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.227 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)

MIN Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -154 +130 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (55-60) face the Toronto Blue Jays (65-51)

The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.282 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)

José Ramírez (.282 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -136 +115 9.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (69-47) host the St. Louis Cardinals (50-65)

The Cardinals will hit the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.277 AVG, 16 HR, 55 RBI)

Wander Franco (.277 AVG, 16 HR, 55 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 81 RBI)

TB Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -178 +151 9.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (63-52) host the Washington Nationals (50-65)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.302 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.302 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 67 RBI)

PHI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -251 +207 9

The Boston Red Sox (59-55) face the Kansas City Royals (37-79)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.260 AVG, 26 HR, 79 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.260 AVG, 26 HR, 79 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.269 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI)

BOS Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -249 +203 10.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (67-46) face the Colorado Rockies (45-69)

The Rockies will take to the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.347 AVG, 23 HR, 81 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.347 AVG, 23 HR, 81 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.254 AVG, 19 HR, 59 RBI)

LAD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -348 +273 8.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.