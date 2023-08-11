Adolis Garcia and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants and Scott Alexander on August 11 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (111) this season while batting .262 with 53 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 65th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

In 64.3% of his 112 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 22.3% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.8% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 50.9% of his games this year (57 of 112), with two or more runs 22 times (19.6%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 53 .299 AVG .224 .381 OBP .300 .636 SLG .410 32 XBH 21 20 HR 9 53 RBI 36 56/25 K/BB 69/24 2 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings