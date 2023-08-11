The Western & Southern Open field is dwindling in Cincinnati, Ohio, as Adrian Mannarino readies for a quarterfinal versus Alexander Zverev. Mannarino's odds are +5000 to take home the trophy from Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Mannarino at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 11-20

August 11-20 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Mannarino's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, August 18 (at 7:00 PM ET), Mannarino will meet Zverev, after defeating Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 3-0 in the previous round.

Mannarino Stats

Mannarino advanced via walkover in his most recent match, over McDonald at the Western & Southern Open.

Mannarino has won two of his 27 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 34-24.

On hard courts over the past year, Mannarino has won one title, and his match record is 21-15.

Mannarino has played 23.9 games per match in his 58 matches over the past year across all court types.

Mannarino, in 36 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 24.1 games per match and won 51.3% of them.

Mannarino has won 24.7% of his return games and 78.1% of his service games over the past 12 months.

Mannarino has been victorious in 80.1% of his service games on hard courts and 22.4% of his return games over the past 12 months.

