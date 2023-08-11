Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .854 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the mound, on August 11 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .353 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
- Seager is batting .364 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 59 of 72 games this season (81.9%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (40.3%).
- He has gone deep in 26.4% of his games in 2023 (19 of 72), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (50.0%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (22.2%).
- In 51.4% of his games this year (37 of 72), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (20.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|29
|.370
|AVG
|.331
|.437
|OBP
|.378
|.721
|SLG
|.573
|32
|XBH
|18
|13
|HR
|6
|39
|RBI
|27
|30/21
|K/BB
|27/10
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Alexander (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed zero innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 40 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.