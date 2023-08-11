On Friday, Nate Lowe (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 124 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 62nd in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 85 of 114 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.

In 11.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (38.6%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (13.2%).

He has scored in 45.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 55 .298 AVG .261 .382 OBP .365 .511 SLG .385 27 XBH 20 10 HR 3 41 RBI 21 60/30 K/BB 50/35 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings