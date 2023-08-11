In the series opener on Friday, August 11, Jon Gray will toe the rubber for the Texas Rangers (68-47) as they square off against the San Francisco Giants (62-53), who will answer with Scott Alexander. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:15 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at -105. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (7-5, 3.72 ERA) vs Alexander - SF (6-2, 4.01 ERA)

Rangers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 75 times and won 47, or 62.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rangers have a 47-28 record (winning 62.7% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 8-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (53.3%) in those games.

The Giants have a mark of 17-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+170) Adolis García 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+170)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West -130 - 1st

