Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will try to knock off LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants when the teams square off on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 164 home runs.

Fueled by 431 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .462 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .271 team batting average.

Texas leads MLB with 661 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .341 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Rangers rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Texas has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined 1.219 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (9-6) for his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing four hits.

He has seven quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Away Max Scherzer JP Sears 8/9/2023 Athletics L 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Austin Pruitt 8/11/2023 Giants W 2-1 Away Jon Gray Scott Alexander 8/12/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants - Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels - Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels - Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Shohei Ohtani 8/18/2023 Brewers - Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff

