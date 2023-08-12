How to Watch the Rangers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will try to knock off LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants when the teams square off on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Giants vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rangers Player Props
|Giants vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 164 home runs.
- Fueled by 431 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .462 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .271 team batting average.
- Texas leads MLB with 661 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .341 this season, which ranks second in the league.
- The Rangers rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Texas averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.
- Texas has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.219 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (9-6) for his 23rd start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing four hits.
- He has seven quality starts in 22 chances this season.
- Heaney has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|JP Sears
|8/9/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Austin Pruitt
|8/11/2023
|Giants
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Scott Alexander
|8/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Alex Cobb
|8/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Logan Webb
|8/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Lucas Giolito
|8/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Brandon Woodruff
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.