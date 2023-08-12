You can wager on player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Marcus Semien and others on the San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers prior to their matchup at 9:05 PM ET on Saturday at Oracle Park.

Rangers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 72 RBI (134 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.351/.462 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 11 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 111 hits with 24 doubles, 29 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.340/.520 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Cobb Stats

The Giants' Alex Cobb (6-3) will make his 22nd start of the season.

He has 10 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

The 35-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 13th, 1.330 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Aug. 6 5.1 7 5 5 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 1 6.0 4 3 3 4 1 vs. Athletics Jul. 25 6.0 3 0 0 9 1 at Reds Jul. 20 4.1 9 5 5 0 4 at Pirates Jul. 15 6.0 4 1 1 5 2

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Wade Stats

Wade has 85 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .266/.393/.420 on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 7 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Aug. 6 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Flores Stats

Wilmer Flores has 18 doubles, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI (81 total hits).

He has a .302/.360/.537 slash line on the year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 8 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 at Angels Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Athletics Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

