Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI in his most recent game, Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 18 walks.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 57 of 93 games this year (61.3%), including 26 multi-hit games (28.0%).
- He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 93), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has had an RBI in 27 games this year (29.0%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (38.7%), including seven multi-run games (7.5%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|42
|.310
|AVG
|.255
|.363
|OBP
|.295
|.570
|SLG
|.398
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|16
|47/13
|K/BB
|46/5
|1
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 122 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Webb will look to earn his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Giants, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.56 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 154 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
