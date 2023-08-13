The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .266 with 21 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 63 of 102 games this season (61.8%), including 27 multi-hit games (26.5%).

In 9.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.4% of his games this year, Taveras has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 53 .273 AVG .260 .312 OBP .302 .466 SLG .393 18 XBH 17 8 HR 3 27 RBI 26 44/9 K/BB 41/13 6 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings