The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .280.

In 70.0% of his games this year (63 of 90), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (28.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (14 of 90), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.3% of his games this year, Heim has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (18.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 41.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .275 AVG .286 .332 OBP .347 .550 SLG .404 25 XBH 13 11 HR 3 40 RBI 30 35/14 K/BB 28/15 0 SB 2

