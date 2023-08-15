Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .280.
- In 70.0% of his games this year (63 of 90), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (28.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (14 of 90), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.3% of his games this year, Heim has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (18.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 41.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.275
|AVG
|.286
|.332
|OBP
|.347
|.550
|SLG
|.404
|25
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|30
|35/14
|K/BB
|28/15
|0
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.60 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Giolito (7-8 with a 4.37 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 25th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.37), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and 17th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
