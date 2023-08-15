On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up five RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Angels.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .823, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .470 this season.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Semien will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer in his last games.

In 74.8% of his games this year (89 of 119), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (34.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 119 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (16.0%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has had an RBI in 51 games this season (42.9%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 70 times this season (58.8%), including 17 games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 58 .291 AVG .273 .360 OBP .348 .502 SLG .437 29 XBH 22 11 HR 8 38 RBI 39 28/28 K/BB 44/27 7 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings