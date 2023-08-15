Mitch Garver vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Mitch Garver (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .289 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 47 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.5% of them.
- In 14.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has had an RBI in 18 games this season (38.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.3% of his games this year (18 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|20
|.283
|AVG
|.299
|.353
|OBP
|.390
|.500
|SLG
|.493
|10
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|15
|33/10
|K/BB
|17/10
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.60 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Giolito (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.37 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 145 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.37), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and 17th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
